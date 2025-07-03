Machilipatnam (AP), Jul 3 (PTI) Thieves broke into the Gannavaram Sub-Registrar office in the Krishna district and stole non-judicial stamps and special adhesive labels worth Rs 13.56 lakh, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the stolen non-judicial stamps were valued at Rs 2.70 lakh while the adhesive labels were worth Rs 10,86,300.

Also Read | Who Is Soham Parekh, Indian Techie Accused of Duping Multiple Companies? What’s His Reaction to Allegations of Moonlighting?.

Circle Inspector B V Shivaprasad said that a case has been registered on the complaint made by the Gannavaram sub-registrar.

District Registrar M Gopalakrishna has warned the public not to use the stolen stamps as they are no longer valid.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days This Month, Check Region-Wise Bank Holidays Dates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)