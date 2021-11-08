Kochi, Nov 8 (PTI) A 92-year-old man died on Monday after he allegedly slipped over toilet waste dumped along the roadside and fell into a drain, police said.

P A George from Kannamali, near here, was found dead in a drain near his house.

"A case of unnatural death has been registered. It is suspected that he slipped on the toilet waste..," police told PTI.

Police have started examining CCTV visuals of nearby areas to identify those who dumped the waste in a residential area.

