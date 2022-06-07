(Eds: Adds reactions)Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Noted Marathi newsreader Pradeep Bhide died of a prolonged illness at his residence here on Tuesday, a former colleague said.

Bhide (68), who worked for Doordarshan (Marathi), gained popularity in the late 1980s and 90s when television sets had entered middle-class households and the state-run news channel was the only audio-visual format available for viewers.

"Bhide's dignified voice, clear pronunciation and a pleasant personality remained unchanged during his 35-year-long career as a newsreader at Mumbai Doordarshan," she said.

Bhide, who was also involved in the Marathi theatre scene, is survived by his wife, son and daughter. His last rites were performed at a crematorium in Andheri.

Shibani Joshi, a former colleague of Bhide, said, “Pradeep was one of the key witnesses of the transformation of television industry. He read news for Marathi Doordarshan from 1974 till 1991. His baritone voice was so popular that nearly 60 per cent advertisements in those days were recorded by him. He also performed in some plays of Ratnakar Matkari and wrote reviews in Marathi dailies, which helped him when he became news reader."

"For more than a decade, Bhide was the only compere at state government functions held at Shivaji Park on January 26 and May 1. When he was diagnosed with cancer, he accepted it calmly and continued to be positive in life," she added. PTI ND ARU

