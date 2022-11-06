Bengaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said a notification to regularise the service of 11,136 sanitary workers has been issued and steps would be taken to consider other such workers in the second and third stages in Bengaluru and others working outside the city.

“The government decided to regularise the services of sanitation workers as per recommendation of a committee constituted to study it. The welfare of Dalits and oppressed classes has been the main motto of our government,” Bommai said.

Also Read | Massive Jump in Currency at Rs 30.88 Lakh Crore Indicates Robust Cash Usage With Public, After Six Years of Demonetisation.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Ambedkar Bhavan in Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency here. Bommai said the risk fund of the sanitary workers has been hiked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)