New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd (NTBCL) on Wednesday said its board has approved a sum of Rs 5 crore towards the repair and upkeep of the DND Flyway to ensure safe travel for those commuting between Delhi and Noida.

"Despite severely constrained financial position, in larger public interest, the board has approved an allocation of approx Rs 5 crore towards the repair and upkeep of the DND Flyway, reaffirming the company's commitment to ensuring continued safe and efficient travel for over 2 lakh users using the important connector between Delhi and Noida," it said.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane's Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

According to the statement, the proposed work includes micro surfacing of the balance segment and repair of certain section along the Delhi side of the flyway.

The statement said the board took on record the Supreme Court's verdict and resolved to evaluate all available options under the legal framework.

Also Read | Fine for Cancelling Ride, Cap on Fare Hike During Peak Hours, Carpooling Guidelines: Key Highlights of Maharashtra Aggregator Policy for Ola, Uber-Like Cab Services.

This is part of NTBCL's commitment to safeguard the interests of over 60,000 retail shareholders, who collectively hold about 70 per cent stake in the company, it added.

As per the statement, the board was also apprised of the urgent requirement of Rs 100 crore to be provided by the Noida Authority and the Delhi administration under the State Support Agreement for undertaking structural repairs of the bridge and the flyway, which has completed over 25 years and is in need of refurbishment.

It was further noted that no response has been received from either of the two government agencies, it said.

A major repair in the flyway was undertaken during G20 in 2023 at a cost of Rs 5 crore, NTBCL said.

NTBCL said the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in the March quarter.

The company said it paid Rs 3.40 crore to the Noida Authority against the revenue of Rs 11.17 crore from the Noida side during FY25 as licence fee.

NTBCL said the company paid its secured creditor -- ICICI Bank -- Rs 23.80 crore as part of interim distribution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)