New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy board on Saturday appointed Sarit Maheshwari as the Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

The board of directors of the company in its meeting on Saturday approved cessation of Rajiv Gupta as Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel), with effect from May 10, 2025, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, the board of directors has approved the appointment of Sarit Maheshwari as Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from May 10, 2025.

He has 35 years of experience in the power sector and was associated with NTPC as Head of Project Korba, it said.

