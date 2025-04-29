New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Ltd on Tuesday said it has received the board's approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through bonds.

"The board of directors in its meeting held on 29th April, 2025, approved borrowing up to Rs 5,000 crore during the financial year 2025-26, by issuing secured/unsecured, redeemable, taxable/ tax free, cumulative, non-cumulative debentures (bonds/ NCDs) in one or more tranches," the company said in an exchange filing.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is an arm of power giant NTPC Ltd.

