New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC will raise Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on Thursday.

The proceeds will be utilised for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hike for Central Government Employees in September? Check Update Here.

The company has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 2,000 crore on August 25, 2022, through private placement at a coupon of 7.44 per cent per annum with a door-to-door maturity of 10 years, it added.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on NSE.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12T Pro Listed on Google Play Console, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)