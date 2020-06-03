Latest News | Numaligarh Refinery Operations Returning to Normal Level

Guwahati, Jun 3 (PTI) Operations in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) was returning to the normal level since last two weeks with the primary process units operating at 90 per cent to 95 per cent of its capacity.

The company was aggressively implementing all necessary protocol on social distancing, frequent hand washing and sanitizing and compulsory using of masks in all its locations, NRL Managing Director S K Barua said in a press release on Wednesday.

During the entire lockdown period, the Assam-based refinery had been functioning round-the-clock sustaining optimal operations with bare minimum employees and contract workers, he said.

Though the impact of lockdown was felt in March and April with the refinery operating at about 60 per cent capacity, there was minimum impact on sales volumes, which picked up further during May, he said.

Compared to last year "our sales drop during May 2020, was only to the extent of seven per cent in diesel and 13 per cent in petrol primarily because of lower impact of Covid-19 in our geographical market.

"We could also start our construction activities in all our project sites as we did not have much migrant labours. Around 1,000 workers from the neighbourhood are working at our project sites in different locations," Barua said.

The refinery had enhanced LPG yield and bottling during the lockdown to ensure people were not inconvenienced due to shortage of cooking gas.

"NRLs LPG Bottling Plant is operating in two shifts and is also bottling imported LPG brought in by BPCL through Haldia by road for sales in northeast.

The 'Work from Home' policy implemented during lockdown is also continuing, he said.

The company is focused towards investing in Broadband and digital infrastructure and leveraging its existing facilities so as to provide a strong and stable network to all its employees across locations, the release said.

