New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday said the number of records on its data dissemination platform eSankhyiki has surpassed the 100 million-milestone within seven months.

The platform which was launched in June last year has 134 million records in its repository. This milestone highlights India's commitment to leveraging data for evidence-based policymaking and its leadership in advancing global statistical practices, a ministry statement said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 22 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Developed using open-source tools and in-house expertise, eSankhyiki provides a comprehensive repository of time-series data across key domains, including National Accounts Statistics (NAS), Price Statistics, NSS Surveys, Economic Census, and Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The platform empowers researchers, policymakers, businesses, and citizens with user-friendly dashboards that allow filtering, visualization, and data export in multiple formats in line with the principals of 'data as public good'.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: How Much Salary Hike Can Central Govt Employees Expect? Check Calculation.

This achievement aligns with India's role as a member of the United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC), reinforcing its global commitment to statistical excellence and open data.

As a member of the UNSC, India remains a global leader in data democratization, ensuring that credible statistics serve as a foundation for governance and international collaboration, the statement said.

The ministry also plans to expand the repository with new datasets, introduce AI-powered search capabilities, and offer advanced features such as personalised dashboards and interactive infographics to further enhance user experience.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)