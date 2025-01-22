New Delhi, January 22: The central government has approved the 8th Pay Commission, which will be implemented from January 2026. Central government employees and unions have been demanding this for a long time. The 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a significant salary hike, with fitment factors ranging from 2.56 to 2.86 under consideration.

If a fitment factor of 2.86 is approved, the minimum salary for Level 1 employees is projected to increase from INR 18,000 to INR 51,480 per month. 8th Pay Commission Approved: 8th CPC To Potentially Increase Salaries by 25–30% and Pensions Proportionately, Say Industry Experts.

8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator

The new salary formula is:

New Salary = Current Salary (as per 7th Pay Commission) × Fitment Factor.

For example:

A Level 1 employee currently earning INR 18,000 per month would see their salary increase to INR 18,000 × 2.86 = INR 51,480 per month.

A Level 2 employee with a current minimum salary of INR 19,900 will have a revised salary of INR 19,900 × 2.86 = INR 56,914 per month.

Key Highlights of 8th Pay Commission

8th Pay Commission for Pensioners: What Will Be Minimum Pension if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86? Check Details Here. Expected Salary Hike: Experts estimate an average hike of 25-30%. Previous pay commissions saw increases of 40% (6th) and 23-25% (7th).

DA Revisions: The 8th Pay Commission will also affect dearness allowance (DA), currently at 53%, which is likely to increase further, positively impacting overall income.

Impact on Pensioners: Retired employees’ pensions will also increase based on the revised fitment factor.

By using the fitment factor formula, employees can calculate their revised salaries under the 8th Pay Commission, making it easier to understand their financial benefits.

