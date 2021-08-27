Jajpur, Aug 26 (PTI) A class 10 student has been hospitalised after being allegedly beaten up by the headmaster of a government school in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Thursday.

The headmaster of the high school at Maalia in Binjharpur block had on Wednesday thrashed the student when he failed to answer a question, a senior officer said.

The student suffered injuries and was admitted to a local health facility. Later, he was shifted to the district hospital after his condition deteriorated.

A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the student's father, and an investigation is on, Binjharpur police station inspector in-charge Amarendra Dash said.

According to the hospital authorities, the student is now stable, he added.

