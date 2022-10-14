Phulbani, Oct 14 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district sentenced a 20-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment on Friday for raping a teenager five years ago.

Phulbani Pocso court judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also imposed a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh on the man, special public prosecutor Banamali Behera said.

The convict had in October 2017 abducted the schoolgirl, who was around 13 years of age, while she was cycling in the village field. He took her to a nearby jungle and raped and assaulted her.

