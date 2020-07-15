Bhubaneswar, Jul 15 (PTI) Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) on Wednesday signed four MoUs to enhance the skill set and employability of young people, particularly during the coronavirus crisis, an official said.

The MoUs were virtually inked with different organisations on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day (WYSD).

Addressing a digital meet on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "I am glad to learn that in these testing times, when the COVID-19 pandemic has raised new challenges to mankind, the skill eco-system of Odisha has taken a giant step forward in innovation for facing the emergent challenges.

"I am confident that these collaborations will lead to more opportunities for our youth at the global level."

In view of the pandemic, the World Youth Skills Day was observed through webinars by leading ITIs involving industry leaders, they said.

OSDA Chairman Subroto Bagchi and Skill Development and Technical Education minister Premananda Nayak also addressed the meet.

