Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday said it has not entered into any collaboration with Okaya EV Chargers for installation of EV charging stations at the oil company's retail outlets.

"... Okaya is merely one of the vendors that have been awarded the job of supplying and installing EV chargers at select IndianOil Retail Outlets. There is no collaboration between Indian Oil and Okaya," Indian Oil said in a statement.

It comes against the backdrop of Okaya EV Chargers' statement on Tuesday saying it plans "to set up 2,550 electric vehicle chargers across India in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at an investment of Rs 125 crore".

On Wednesday, Indian Oil claimed that Okaya EV Chargers' statement did not have the company's approval.

