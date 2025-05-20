New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Ola Electric Mobility Ltd Founder and Chairman & Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday said the company will start deliveries of its electric motorcycle Roadster X towards the end of this week.

In a post on social media platform X, Aggarwal wrote, "Roadster X deliveries starting this Friday! Excited to see customers experience our bike."

Last year in August, he had announced the company's foray into the electric motorcycle segment with the Roadster range comprising Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro.

The Roadster X series starts at Rs 74,999 for the Roadster X, Rs 1,04,999 for the Roadster X+ 4.5kWh, and Rs 1,54,999 for the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell) that offers a range of 501 km/charge.

The company had initially announced that deliveries of its electric bikes would begin from Q4FY25 onwards, while that of Roadster Pro would start in Q4FY26.

