New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Realty firm Omaxe Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 38.56 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net loss stood at Rs 95.24 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Infinix Zero 5G Debuts in India at Rs 19,999; Check Details Here.

Total income rose 75 per cent to Rs 184.26 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 105.40 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. PTI MJH

Also Read | RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 950 Assistant Posts on rbi.org.in; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)