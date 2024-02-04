Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 4 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh on Sunday flagged off 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon' at the Dusshera Ground in Kota.

The minister also walked for a few metres with thousands of women in different traditional attires participating in the walkathon that went through the main circles in the city.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar and BJP MLA Kalpna Devi were also present on the occasion.

The walkathon aimed at transmitting the country's cultural legacy of 'Shresth Bharat' to the next generation, the minister said while addressing a gathering on the occasion.

Women have contributed significantly in almost every sector and the same is well reflected in the Republic Day functions and national occasions, she said.

Pointing to a large number of women standing in the front rows wearing colourful saris, the minister urged them to take care of their health and added that women, flaunting saris, would continue to take the country's cultural richness ahead.

"It was an excellent event organised by Union Ministry of Textiles", said Jardosh while speaking to media after the event. There are handicraft and handloom stalls by artisans in the Aatm Nirbhar Bharat Utsav in Kota and it gives respect to artisans, the minister said.

The Aatm Nirbhar Bharat Utsav was earlier organised in Mumbai and Surat and now in Kota, and will be organised in other cities on the same line, said Jardosh. "We are going ahead with Prime Minister Modi's guarantee and various schemes by the Modi government empowers and strengthens women," the minister said.

Thousands of women, who came dressed in saris representing their respective states to promote Aatm Nirbhar Bharat, participated in the walkathon.

The sari walkathon aimed at raising awareness for fitness and 'local for vocal' and was synchronised with five-day Aatm Nirbhar Bharat Utsav organised by the ministry that kicked off on Saturday evening at the same venue and will last till February 8.

