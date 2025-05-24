Amethi (UP), May 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old tanker driver was killed in a head-on collision between two tankers at Tiloi in Amethi district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, a tanker coming from Kanpur collided head-on with another tanker near a liquor shop at Tiloi under the Mohanganj police station limits late on Friday night, killing one of the drivers.

The deceased has been identified as Awadhesh Sonkar (32), a resident of Jais in Amethi district, whose body has been sent for autopsy, Mohanganj SHO Rakesh Singh said.

