Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) One person was killed after a speeding bike hit a moving bus near Kestopur on the arterial VIP Road here on Friday, officials said.

Both the vehicles caught fire after the accident, they said.

The person riding the bike died at the spot, while the pillion rider was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, the officials said.

No passenger on the bus was hurt as the fire was brought under control within an hour, they added.

In another development in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, more than 20 passengers of a bus had a narrow escape after it caught fire while it was in motion, fire and emergency services officials said.

The incident took place at Dhupguri Station More, when a thick smoke started billowing out of the engine of the bus.

The driver stopped the bus immediately, and the passengers disembarked, they said.

"A fire tender reached the spot and put out the blaze," a Fire and Emergency Services Official at Dhupguri said.

A short circuit could have caused the fire, he said.

