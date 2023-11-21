New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Three persons were injured on Monday during a fight here over a property dispute and a man who tried to pacify them died, with police suspecting cardiac arrest as the reason for his death.

The incident took place at Panchsheel Vihar in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, they added.

Also Read | 'Zombie Deer Disease' in US: Yellowstone National Park Registers First Known Case of Disease That Leaves Animals Confused and Drooling, Know Everything About It.

During investigation, it was found that an argument on property distribution broke out between the children of Ismat Ali who has two wives, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

One Akki who was riding a scooter got down and tried to pacify them, the DCP said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Pushkar Singh Dhami on Rescue Operations, Says Must Keep Trapped Workers' Morale Up; Foreign Expert Visits Disaster Site.

Three persons sustained injuries during the fight and Akki collapsed all of a sudden, he added.

Prima facie investigation suggested that there was no injury mark on Akki's body due to fight. It is suspected that he died of cardiac arrest. The exact reason for his death will be revealed once the post-mortem report is received, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)