Ambala, Nov 25 (PTI) A truck allegedly hit three men standing on the roadside on old Panchkula Road near Shahzadpur here on Saturday, leaving one dead and two seriously injured, police said.

One of the victims, Gulab Hasan, was allegedly dragged by the truck for about 20 feet and died on the spot, they added.

The other two victims -- Nitesh and his friend Rohit Kumar -- who were critically injured have been admitted to PGIMER at Chandigarh, the police said.

Nitesh had gone to Shahzadpur with Kumar on a motorbike to pick up Gulab Hasan, who hailed from Salempur village in Yamunanagar district, they added.

When the trio were standing on the roadside, a truck came from the front and allegedly hit Nitesh's bike and they fell on the ground. Hasan got trapped inside the truck's wheels and was dragged for about 20 feet before the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot, the police said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the police said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the accused.

