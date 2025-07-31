Meerut (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) A student died and five were injured when their van collided with a truck on their way to school here on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred near Nagalatashi cut on Sardhana road.

The van driver, Shahnawaz, a resident of Bulandshahr, was taking children to Army Public School. When the van crossed a divider and reached Sardhana road, a truck loaded with cardboard coming from the opposite direction hit it, police said.

Passersby informed police, who rushed the injured to a hospital, they said.

A class 5 student, Arya Sirohi (10), a resident of Ganpati Vihar, Kankarkheda, died in the incident, they said.

Station House Officer, Kankarkheda, Vinay Kumar Singh said that after being administered first aid, the injured students were taken to the army hospital by their family members.

After the incident, the drivers of both the van and truck fled from the spot. Both vehicles have been seized and a search is underway for the drivers, police said.

