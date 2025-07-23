Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Bengaluru, which contributes nearly one-third of the financial crime (FinCrime) analyst talent pool, has emerged as India's preferred destination for organisations seeking to strengthen their risk management, compliance, and fraud prevention capabilities, a report said on Wednesday.

Bengaluru leads across mid and senior experience bands, the report, FinCrime Talent Pulse: India's Workforce Trends, by Careernet stated.

Bengaluru stands out as the leading destination, contributing nearly one-third (32 per cent) of the national active talent pool, the report said. Delhi NCR and Hyderabad follow with 17 per cent each, while Chennai (12 per cent) and Mumbai (7 per cent) rank among the top five.

However, Mumbai showed a higher presence of an active talent pool at senior levels, indicating increased demand for experienced professionals.

An additional 9 per cent of the talent pool is distributed across tier II and emerging cities, signalling a broader national footprint for FinCrime talent, added the report.

"India is becoming central to how global organisations build FinCrime capabilities, thanks to our extensive talent pool, deep domain expertise, and the ability to scale cost-effectively," Careernet Chief Business Officer Neelabh Shukla said.

The FinCrime Talent Pulse: India's Workforce Trends, report is based on an analysis of over 25,500 active job seekers across key domains like KYC, Sanctions, and Fraud Control and Regulatory Compliance, spanning five major sectors, including GCC banks, Indian banks, consulting, financial services, and offshoring.

The report further revealed that skill-distribution data showed that 58 per cent of the active FinCrime workforce is engaged in KYC, Customer Due Diligence (CDD), and Monitoring functions, underlining the industry's continued focus on onboarding compliance, risk mitigation, and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) checks.

Meanwhile, 22 per cent of the active FinCrime talent pool work in Fraud Control and Regulatory Compliance, and the remaining 20 per cent specialised in sanction-related roles, indicating a growing concentration of specialised talent in high-risk areas such as global sanctions screening, transaction monitoring, and escalation management.

In terms of industry segments, offshoring firms account for 36 per cent of the total FinCrime workforce, predominantly at the mid-level, said the report.

GCC banks contribute 25 per cent, offering the strongest talent pool at the senior level, it stated.

Indian banks and financial services firms each account for 11 per cent, while Big 4 and consulting firms contribute 10 per cent, providing advisory and transformation talent.

