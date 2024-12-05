New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday said it plans to invest up to Rs 6,000 crore in its India business over the next three years.

The company plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore annually for the next three years under 'Project Starlight' to boost product innovation and improve services in India.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 5, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"OnePlus on Thursday announced an annual investment of Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years to accelerate innovations in products and services in India.

"This investment plan was launched under the name of Project Starlight as a strategic vision for the brand's future investment in the region," a company statement said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 5 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Project Starlight investment focuses on three key areas -- making even more durable devices, exceptional customer service, and developing India-specific features, the statement added.

"The Project Starlight is a demonstration of our dedication to going beyond the surface to tackle the challenges faced by our users in their daily lives. India remains a top priority for us globally, and we continue to strive to earn the trust and affection of our Indian community," OnePlus India, CEO, Robin Liu said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)