New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Orient Electric has reported an over six-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 32.42 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, helped by lower expenses.

The CK Birla group firm had posted a net profit of Rs 4.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Orient Electric said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Micromax ‘In’ Series Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch.

Its revenue from operations was down 0.2 per cent to Rs 433.77 crore during the period, against Rs 434.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Orient Electric's total expenses stood at Rs 391.21 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21, as against Rs 427.75 crore, down 8.54 per cent.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 3 Variants Get Discount of Rs 3,000 During Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale 2020′.

Shares of Orient Electric Ltd were trading 5.54 per cent higher at Rs 214.45 on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)