New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that women power in the country is unstoppable as he cited the age-old practice in India to revere them and named several women who have achieved extraordinary milestones.

During the 41st annual session of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Scindia shared the examples of astronaut Sunita Williams, who has achieved what no man has been able to achieve in space before; Indra Nooyi, for transforming a world's leading corporation; and Priyanca Radhakrishnan, who became first minister of Indian origin in the New Zealand government.

He said that India's President Draupadi Murmu and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are among the leading epitomes of women power in India.

"Our force of women power is unstoppable and a huge element of that lies in the north-east. The north-east is a matrilineal society. Women have been at the core of every social, political, economic initiative for generations. The capability of the north-east is tremendous," Scindia said.

The minister said that the north-east region is all set to emerge as the "economic engine" of the nation as it is no longer just adopting new digital technologies but also leading the way in nation's growing economic expansion.

He appealed FICCI FLO to add 20 more chapters to cover more districts including Gwalior to encourage women entrepreneurship.

FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) President Joyshree Das Verma said that as our country advances towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, the inclusion and active participation of women in this journey is not just necessary but it is imperative.

"The government has taken significant strides in fostering women's entrepreneurship through financial support, skill development, and training initiatives. The north-east, under the leadership of PM Modi, has emerged as a focal point of development. The government is implementing the mantra of 'Act East, Act Fast, and Act First' to accelerate the region's growth," she said.

