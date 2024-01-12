New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Over two lakh child deliveries, including through C-section procedures, were conducted at public health institutions in 2022-23, according to the Delhi Statistical Handbook-2023.

The report also said that Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) per 1,000 live births here in 2022 stood at 23.82 per cent.

In 2022-23, as many as 2,03,558 deliveries, including through C-section procedures were conducted at public institutions, it said.

In 2021-22, there were 1,72,713 deliveries at public institutions, and there were 1,61,278 deliveries in 2020-21, as per the handbook.

The number of deliveries, including through C-section procedures, conducted at private institutions in 2022-23 stood at 49,940, it said.

In private health institutions, there were 44,126 deliveries in 2021-22 and there were 34,039 deliveries in 2020-21, as per the handbook.

