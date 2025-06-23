Srinagar, Jun 23 (PTI) Security forces on Monday arrested an overground worker (OGW) of terrorists from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

Burhan Amin Malik was apprehended by a joint team of Army and police from Bijbehara town during an anti-militancy operation.

A hand grenade was recovered from the possession of the OGW, they said.

