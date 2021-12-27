Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Gurugram-based water e-commerce start-up OwO Technologies on Monday said it has raised USD 3 million (about Rs 22.5 crore) seed funding from marquee investors.

OwO is creating disruptions in the online essentials space (the drinking water market at large) by launching WaaS (water-as-a-service), the company said in a statement adding that the company aims to expand to 75 cities by March 2023.

The funding will be used to scale its technology platform and to launch operations in Delhi, Noida, Jaipur and Pune.

OwO technologies co-founder and CEO Ajay Changani said, "We have now entered a D2C model to deliver the healthiest water to every Indian home through a water subscription model. With a disruptive business model, it uses technology to ensure that every glass of water consumed in every home is in its healthiest form."

He added that to bring transparency, its water app gives customers the live tracking and data of the quality of water in each glass they are consuming. HRS hrs

