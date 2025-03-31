Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) The recently entered partnership with Belgium-based Quantoom Biosciences will enhance local manufacturing of mRNA and self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccines, a senior official of TechInvention, a leading biotech company, has said.

During the visit of Belgian Princess Astrid on March 5, TechInvention entered into a collaboration with Belgium-based Quantoom Biosciences to establish an mRNA platform in its Global Collaborative Centre for Medical Countermeasures (GCMC) project.

The plant, which will come up in Navi Mumbai, is expected to start operations by October-November 2025, bringing advanced RNA technology to India and ensuring faster, cost-effective vaccine development, TechInvention Director and CEO Syed Ahmed said.

"This collaboration is a milestone in democratising RNA technology, ensuring affordable, scalable, and adaptable solutions for India and other low- and middle-income countries," Ahmed told PTI.

"We believe that by making RNA-based medicines accessible and scalable in India, we are contributing to a more equitable global healthcare ecosystem,” Quantoom Biosciences CEO José Castillo said.

