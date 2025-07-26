Agra (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Names of two Pakistani influencers have come to light in connection with an illegal religious conversion case, a senior police official said on Saturday.

"Names of two Pakistani influencers, Tanveer Ahmed and Sahil Adeem, have come to the fore. Both used to preach religious conversion and speak on why one should embrace Islam. This is also a challenge to national security," Police Commissioner of Agra Deepak Kumar said.

Also Read | What Is Foot-and-Mouth Virus? All You Need To Know About FMD As It Kills 15 Spotted Deer at Pune Zoo.

During the investigation, it was found that people were invited for religious conversion and intellectual discussions. Among the invitees was a group of girls from Kashmir, he said.

Agra Police on Wednesday said it had arrested three more persons in the ongoing probe into the case registered on May 4 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, taking the total number of arrests to 14.

Also Read | Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Declared: Check How to Download Scorecard, Roll Number-Wise Merit List and Phase II Process Details at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)