Palghar, July 30 (PTI) Palghar MP Hemant Savara has demanded urgent repairs of the National Highway 48 stretch between Ghodbunder and Talasari.

He submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, highlighting the worsening condition of the highway stretch due to craters caused by rains, Savara's office stated in a release.

The MP demanded resurfacing of the road from Ghodbunder to Talasari and a technical audit to assess the quality and lapses in previous repair works.

"If these works are completed, the daily commute for students, senior citizens, and the general public will become significantly safer. We can also expect a notable reduction in accidents on NH-48," Savara stated.

