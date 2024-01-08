New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Ministry of Panchayati Raj will put up a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show-?2024 to showcase its flagship initiative 'Smart Panchayat', according to a statement.

The trade show is being organised by the Industrial Exhibition Bureau (iNDEXb) of the Gujarat government from January 9 to 12.

The ministry is participating in such an expo event for the first time, the statement said.

The stall will showcase SVAMITVA scheme, smart panchayat bhawan, promotion of eco-friendly energy like solar energy at panchayat bhawans, common service centres, digital payment for taxes and fees, and Meri Panchayat and Gram Manchitra applications.

"These have ample investment and business opportunities to various stakeholders. The stall will also provide opportunities to representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions for exposure to the idea of 'Smart Panchayat' that the Ministry of Panchyati Raj has been striving for its achievements in association with state governments and other stakeholders," the ministry said.

