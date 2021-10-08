New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday launched the river ranching programme at Brijghat, Garh Mukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh as part of the government's efforts to boost fish production in the country.

Four other states -- Uttarakhand, Odisha, Tripura and Chhattisgarh -- also participated in the nationwide launch of river ranching programme.

Also Read | OnePlus Buds Z2 Retail Box Leaked Online; To Be Launched Along With OnePlus 9RT on October 13, 2021.

The programme has been introduced as special activity under PMMSY (Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana) for augmenting and enhancing the fish production and productivity through expansion, intensification, diversification and productive utilisation of land and water.

The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad has been designated as the nodal agency under central sector component of PMMSY for implementing river ranching programme across the country.

Also Read | Motorola Moto E40 With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched Globally.

According to an official statement, in Uttar Pradesh, 3 lakh fingerlings were ranched at Brijghat, Garh Mukteshwar, Tigri, Meerut and Bijnor, while in Uttarakhand, total 1 lakh fingerlings were ranched at Chandi Ghat, Ganga River in Haridwar.

The ministry said total 1.85 lakh of fingerlings were ranched in Tripura at four sites namely, Khowai river, Teliamura; Gomati river, Udaipur; Dhalai river, Kamalpur and Deo river, Dashamighat.

As many as 1.5 lakh fingerlings have been ranched at Mirounee Bairaj, Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh. In Odisha , 1.5 lakh fingering were ranched at Munduli, Cuttack.

"Total five states have participated the National Level River Ranching programme launching and a total of 8.85 lakh fingerlings were ranched," the statement said.

"With growing human population, the requirement of high quality protein, the demand of fish is gradually increasing. Promoting the sustainable use and conservation of fishery resources in an economical and environmentally responsible manner has become the need of the hour," the ministry said.

The programme is one such activity which can achieve sustainable fisheries, reduce habitat degradation, conserve biodiversity, maximize social-economic benefits and assess ecosystem services.

In the first phase, NFDB, during 2020-21, targeted three major river systems namely Ganges and its tributaries, Brahmaputra & Barak river tributaries and Mahanadi & other rivers.

Accordingly, six states namely Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Bihar were selected along with targeted sites for releasing the fish fingerlings.

"NFDB sanctioned a total budget of Rs 2.81 crore to ranch 97.16 lakh fingerlings to states as a part of action plan 2020-21 of PMMSY," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)