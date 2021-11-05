Guwahati, Nov 5 (PTI) Doubling of the 102 km Digaru-Hojai segment of Guwahati-Lumding section under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is likely to be completed within this fiscal, a NFR spokesperson said on Friday.

Once the double lines are laid more freight trains can be operated for states like Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland, apart from upper Assam and south Assam areas, which will boost economic activities of these areas with better connectivity, the spokesperson said in a release.

The Digaru-Hojai segment is part of the about 180 km Guwahati-Lumding section and the doubling of this segment was sanctioned in the Railway budget of 2015-16.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by the then railway minister Suresh Prabhu on November 10, 2016.

The revised estimated cost of the work is more than Rs 2,136 crore, the release said.

“A total of 50.87 km was already commissioned during 2020-21. And now by doing comprehensive planning, the entire section is likely to be made double line within the financial year 2021-22,” it said.

Once the doubling is completed the travelling time of trains will be reduced inthe segment that is part of the section that carries freight and passenger trains for Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland, apart from pper Assam and South Assam districts.

