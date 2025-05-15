New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Patanjali Foods Ltd on Thursday reported a 74 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 358.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025.

Its net profit stood at Rs 206.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 9,744.73 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year from Rs 8,348.02 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2024-25, the company's net profit increased to Rs 1,301.34 crore from Rs 765.15 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to Rs 34,289.40 crore last fiscal from Rs 31,961.62 crore in 2023-24 financial year.

Patanjali Foods is mainly into edible oil business.

Incorporated in 1986, Patanjali Foods is also present in food & FMCG, home and personal care, and wind power generation segments. It sells products under various brands including Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, Dant Kanti etc.

