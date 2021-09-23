Bhubaneswar, Sept 23 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday presented Rs five lakh cash award to Indian under-18 girls' rugby team for winning silver at Asia Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 held in Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Also Read | Twitter To Fix Disappearing Tweets Issue Soon: Report.

Five countries from Asia - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, United Arab Emirates, India and host Uzbekistan participated in the tournament.

Also Read | Planning To Invest? Expert Amne Suedi Guides Investment In Africa.

While congratulating the team for its success, Patnaik said “You played brilliantly and narrowly missed the gold. We are very proud of this achievement. You have shown grit, speed, skill and fierce determination. I am sure this is the start of a new journey in the coming years, you all will make history.”

The team thanked the chief minister for his constant support to sports, particularly rugby.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)