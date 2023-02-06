New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Pawan Hans will launch helicopter services on six routes in Assam on February 8.

These routes will be launched under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN. Pawan Hans has been awarded 86 routes under the scheme in six states.

According to an official release on Monday, the company will provide connectivity on "Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh" network in the first phase.

"Subsequently, the services will be operationalised in the state of Arunanchal Pradesh," it said.

