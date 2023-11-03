New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday said the pending salaries of bus marshals have been sanctioned and they will soon be credited to their bank accounts.

The bus marshals deployed for safety of passengers, especially women, on cluster and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses have been staging a dharna in front of the Delhi Secretariat demanding payment of their pending salaries since the past five months.

"As per the order of Honorable Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal the salary of all bus marshals has been sanctioned by the Transport Department till 31.10.2023. It will soon reach the accounts of the bus marshals (sic)," Gahlot said in a post on X.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor recently VK Saxena approved a proposal to terminate the services of civil defence volunteers deployed as bus marshals. He had also directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to consider the volunteers losing their jobs for appointment to over 10,000 posts of home guards sanctioned by him.

The chief minister in a recent note to the transport minister had directed that the civil defence volunteers whose jobs were terminated could be appointed as home guards and then deployed as marshals in public transport buses.

