New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) French Spirits maker Pernod Ricard expects double-digit growth from the Indian market in the next fiscal, supported by the premiumisation trend, a top company official has said.

According to Jean Touboul, chief executive officer (CEO), Pernod Ricard India, the company is continuously innovating its portfolio and investing in the India market -- the second largest globally after the US.

Pernod Ricard, which follows the July to June fiscal year, had reported a 4 per cent growth for the first half of 2024 from India, which was "lower than its usual long-term growth", Touboul said.

Now the company sees gradual positive growth coming back and expects the second half to be "robust", ending FY24 with a high single-digit growth, he added.

"What we expect for the full fiscal year is to be in the high single-digit growth, which means very robust growth for the second part of the year... a low double digit-growth for Pernod Ricard in India," Touboul told PTI.

Pernod Ricard is also trying to re-enter the Delhi market, where the local government had declined to renew its liquor sales license last year.

"Yeah, we are working on it. There is no particular announcement to make on that yet, but we continue to cooperate with authorities to get our license back as soon as possible and resume our business in Delhi," he said.

Pernod Ricard India on Thursday said it has signed a MoU with the Maharashtra government to invest up to 200 million Euros (nearly 1,800 crore) to set up one of the biggest malt spirit distilleries in India at Nagpur.

When asked about the growth in the India market, Touboul said it would be led by the Whiskey segment, where the premiumisation is happening.

"We will play a key role in this growth because India is still a market where whisky is predominant... When we talk about price segments, this will be a continuation of our premiumization story," he said, adding "the higher the price points, the faster the growth".

Besides, Pernod Ricard also expects the signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and a favorable outcome would further escalate premiumisation.

"We see that a favorable outcome will help to accelerate the premiumization… a win-win situation where a consumer goes to a better product, the state makes more revenue because the higher-end will grow faster and obviously we would be part of the beneficiary of such an agreement," he said.

Pernod Ricard's global portfolio comprises over 200 premium brands, including 100 Pipers, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet, Absolut, Havana Club and Jacob's Creek.

It also owns Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) brands such as Blenders Pride, Imperial Blue and Royal Stag.

It has launched its first Indian single malt Longitude 77 and plans to further expand it to other markets as well. “We will continue to innovate within the Longitude 77 brand. We have a lot of work to do with Longitude 77," Touboul said.

The Indian single malt market has been developing for a few years and other players are doing a great job there, he said. “So this is a category that we expect to continue to grow fast and we want to take share and to participate in this growth and premiumise," Touboul added.

The Indian spirits market is rapidly growing on the premium side, where around 15 per cent of Pernod Ricard sales comes from the imported product, which are bottled in origin (BIO) products.

When asked whether Pernod Ricard has plans to introduce more brands in the premium segment, he said in the short-term, it would have line extensions of its local and some international brands.

“We will continue to innovate in particular with our local brand with line extensions and this is part of our strategy to bring new flavor profiles with brands like Royal Stag or Blender Pride," Touboul added.

There are new offerings that will come within the same brand, but to cater to slightly different taste profiles to continue to interest our existing consumer.

Pernod Ricard India posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 25,039.47 crore from its operations for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Touboul in an interview last December said he expects India to become a leader in the next 10-15 years, replacing the US market as the domestic market is growing faster than other markets.

