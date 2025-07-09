Kolkata, Jul 9 (PTI) The Delhi-based PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), one of India's oldest industry bodies, expanded its footprint in the eastern region by opening its West Bengal chapter, following its earlier presence in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The chamber said it is committed to supporting the revival of Kolkata's past industrial glory and transforming the city into a logistics and financial hub, leveraging its port, talent pool, and connectivity.

Speaking at the launch event, PHDCCI president Hemant Jain said the chamber now has a presence in 21 states, including West Bengal, and acts as a voice for industries ranging from MSMEs to large enterprises, engaging with both central and state governments.

“Kolkata has strategic advantages, and we see immense potential here. PHDCCI is here to work collaboratively with stakeholders to enable growth,” Jain said.

With over 1.5 lakh members and 1,200 events annually, the chamber focuses on key areas such as ease of doing business, sustainability, and green energy.

Vinod Dugar has been appointed as the chairman of the West Bengal chapter to spearhead regional industrial engagement and policy advocacy.

