New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Edtech firm PhysicsWallah (PW) has partnered with Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University to offer regular online classes, the company said on Tuesday.

The firm said students will also be able to take admission in certain online, credit-based degree programmes.

"PhysicsWallah (PW) has partnered with Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), with an aim to offer regular online classes and real-time doubt resolution facilities to students," the company said in a statement.

The two institutions are working towards trying to expand access to formal higher education for learners by introducing four programmes -- Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Arts in English (MA English), and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA).

"This partnership with YCMOU will support our journey towards building scalable, digitally-enabled pathways for learners to help access structured degree programmes," Aditya Agarwal, CBO-New Initiatives at PhysicsWallah, said.

YCMOU will be responsible for academic approvals, compliance, and degree issuance, while PW is going to manage the technology platform, student engagement, and content delivery.

"This collaboration with PhysicsWallah continues to enhance our digital academic delivery. We are working towards ensuring that learners are receiving flexible education backed by academic rigour and regulatory alignment," YCMOU Vice Chancellor Sanjeev Sonawane said.

