New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Edtech firm PhysicsWallah has signed a memorandum of understanding with the SSB Wives Welfare Association Sandiksha to support the education of the families of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, the company said on Tuesday.

As a part of this initiative, PhysicsWallah will offer full tuition waivers for the children of SSB martyrs and personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Also Read | Aadhaar Free Update: Government Requests Parents to Update Children's Aadhaar Biometrics Between Age 5-7, Free of Cost.

Along with this, a 35 per cent scholarship on offline coaching programmes and a 25 per cent scholarship on online courses will be offered to the children of serving and retired SSB personnel.

"To avail the benefits, applicants will need to apply with valid identification and service-related documents. All applications will undergo a joint verification process conducted by PW and the SSB," the statement said.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: MSRTC To Run 5,000 Special Buses to Konkan From August 23 to September 7, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces; Group Bookings Start July 22.

***

*Celonis ropes in former SAP exec Dilip Khandelwal as Chair of India advisory board

IT company Celonis has appointed top former Deutsche Bank and SAP executive, Dilipkumar Khandelwal, as its new chief customer officer and Chairman of the India advisory board, the company said on Tuesday.

As Chairman of the India Advisory Board, Khandelwal will spearhead Celonis' expansion in the region.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)