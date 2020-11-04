New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Pidilite Industries on Wednesday reported a 9.66 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 356.44 crore for the September quarter.

The company, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals, had posted a profit of Rs 325.04 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

Also Read | What Are Green Crackers for Diwali 2020? Know Everything About Eco-Friendly Firecrackers That Will be Allowed to Burst During Deepavali.

Revenue from operations rose 4.08 per cent at Rs 1,880.33 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,806.58 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 357 crore grew by 10 per cent over the same quarter last year due to tax reversal in the prior year with reduction in corporate tax rate (on like to like basis PAT grew by 34 per cent)," Pidilite Industries said in a post-earnings statement.

Also Read | Kerala Withdraws General Consent to CBI After Maharashtra; Know What General Consent Is and What Happens if It is Withdrawn.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,424.23 crore, as against Rs 1,486.85 crore earlier, down 4.21 per cent.

"This quarter saw steadily improving demand conditions each month. Consumer and Bazaar businesses grew volumes aided by strong growth in the rural and semi urban areas. B2B businesses as well as the metros, while improving sequentially have still to reach pre-Covid levels," Pidilite Industries Managing Director Bharat Puri said.

"Our profitability was aided by benign input costs as well as strong cost optimisation measures," he added.

Shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,562.65 on BSE, down 0.24 per cent from its previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)