New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Homegrown toy company PlayShifu on Thursday said it is looking at significantly ramping its capacity to cater to the burgeoning demand for its products in the country and international markets.

The company, which had raised USD 17 million in funding from investors including Inventus Capital, Chiratae Ventures, and others, exports its products to the US, UK, Canada, Japan, and certain regions in the EU.

"With this ramp-up in manufacturing, we aim to contribute to the 'Toyconomy' of the nation - in line with the government's vision. While our current capacity is around 10,000 units a month of 'Orboot' from India, we are planning to scale it to 20,000 units per month," PlayShifu co-founder Dinesh Advani said.

PlayShifu will have a capacity of 30,000 units a month of 'Plugo' from the Indian manufacturing facility, while there are plans to bring 'Tacto' to India and start manufacturing the games within the next quarter, he added.

Currently, PlayShifu has two product lines - Orboot (globe-based) and Plugo (augmented reality based toys)- selling in India. It will also introduce its Tacto range of games in India later this year.

"We take pride in being an Indian early learning toy brand that not only manufactures in India but is winning hearts across more than 35 international markets and growing. To take the initiative further and to contribute to the government push for 'Toyconomy' in the nation, we are planning to scale up the manufacturing of our existing product lines in India," Advani said.

He added that PlayShifu's products are developed in-house with the help of its team that owns every part of the process - from designing to development and prototyping.

The company's toys are available through online marketplaces and brick-and-mortar locations, including Sam's Club, BestBuy, Argos, Toys'R'Us, Hamleys, Virgin Media, and Rakuten among others.

