Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Finance industry veteran Deepak Parekh on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing a "remarkable job" in the last eight years.

Parekh, the chairman of the largest pure-play mortgage finance company HDFC, said Modi needs to be at the helm for two more terms to "change the face of the country".

"Honourable PM has done a remarkable job. His only interest in life is to see India grow, progress and he spends all his time seeing that it happens," Parekh said.

Speaking at an event organised by the magazine "Abhyudaya Vatsalyam", he said democracy needs a strong Opposition and rued that "we do not have one right now".

"Sochneka sawal hee nahin hai (There is no reason to think at all between Rahul Gandhi and Modi). It is very obvious," he said in a response to a question.

Parekh, whose company is right now in the midst of the largest merger in Indian corporate history - awaiting mandatory clearances, said there is fear in speaking out but it does not affect one till one's conscience is clear.

He said present-day India makes him very optimistic and the next 25 years will be much better for the country.

A lot of youngsters, who had gone to foreign countries for higher education, are willingly returning to the country right now given the opportunities it possesses, he added.

