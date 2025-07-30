New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) fell by over 1 per cent on Wednesday after the bank posted a 48 per cent fall in standalone net profit for the June quarter.

The stock dipped 1.10 per cent to settle at Rs 108.10 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 1.60 per cent to Rs 107.55.

On the NSE, shares of the firm edged lower by 1.07 per cent to Rs 108.11 each.

Punjab National Bank on Wednesday reported a 48 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 1,675 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on higher tax expenses.

The state-owned bank had posted a net profit of Rs 3,252 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 37,232 crore, from Rs 32,166 crore, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's interest income also increased to Rs 31,964 crore against Rs 28,556 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the period, the operating profit of the bank rose to Rs 7,081 crore as compared to Rs 6,581 crore a year ago.

However, tax expenses during the quarter more than doubled to Rs 5,083 crore against Rs 2,017 crore in the year-ago period.

