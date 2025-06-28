Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Jun 28 (PTI) At least 18 women were rescued from flesh trade in this district after raids were held in different places including some spas, police said on Saturday.

The raids were conducted in Namakkal Town on Friday by a number of police teams, "targeting multiple spa centres and massage parlours in the area."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"During the operation, four establishments were found to be facilitating prostitution under the guise of providing massage services. A total of 18 women were rescued, and four managers were arrested," a police press note said.

This coordinated action was part of an ongoing effort to curb illegal commercial sexual activities being carried out in the name of wellness services, it added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)