Udaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) In the first ex-parte property seizure in Rajasthan under the new criminal laws, Udaipur police on Wednesday confiscated a black Scorpio SUV belonging to notorious history-sheeter Narayan Singh Rao, a senior police official said.

"The vehicle, bearing the registration number 302, a deliberate reference to the Indian Penal Code's section for murder 302, was seized following a court order issued under Section 107(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)," Assistant SP, Udaipur, Manish Kumar said.

Rao, an alleged habitual offender and history-sheeter with the Mavli Police Station, has 15 criminal cases against him under charges of murder, attempt to murder, armed assault, abduction, extortion, threats to kill and liquor smuggling, Kumar added.

Rao allegedly used the seized vehicle for serious criminal acts, including attempt to murder and extortion.

The officer further noted that Rao purchased the vehicle using money acquired from criminal activities.

"He had intentionally chosen the number 302 to instil fear among the public and boost his image as a dangerous criminal. He also uses 302 in his Instagram handle and mobile number for similar intimidation," he said.

On May 16, the Mavli police submitted an application to a local court seeking the seizure of the vehicle.

"Taking cognisance of the matter, the court issued an ex parte confiscation order. This is the first such case in Rajasthan and perhaps the first in the country under the new criminal law," Kumar said.

Rao has allegedly been active in criminal activities since 2010 and is known to operate with associates in committing serious offences and acquiring illegal property.

Charge sheets have been filed in all the registered cases against him, the police stated.

